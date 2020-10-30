2021 Miami Int’l Boat Show cancelled amid pandemic

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami International Boat Show scheduled for February has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said.

In a statement issued Friday night, the company behind the show said they reached the decision in order to prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved.

The statement reads in part, “Following a thorough analysis of the local market and our safety-first principles, we have decided to cancel this year’s 2021 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show scheduled for February 11-15, 2021.”

Organizers hope to bring back the show in 2022.

“We hope to see you in 2022, when we return to Miami Marine Stadium,” the statement said.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.