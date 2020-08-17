2020 Winterfest Boat Parade cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - This year’s Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers said.

The parade was set to sail in December, but due to the pandemic, organizers said on Monday that they opted to postpone it until 2021 for the health and safety of participants and spectators.

Organizers said related Winterfest live events will also be cancelled this year.

A TV special is still planned for the holidays, focusing on the best of the parade over the decades, with a “Home for the Holidays” theme, which will still be produced by WSVN.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.