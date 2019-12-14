2019 Winterfest Boat Parade sets sail from Fort Lauderdale

The greatest show on H2O has set sail from downtown Fort Lauderdale and is bringing holiday cheer to revelers up the Intracoastal Waterway with extravagant and festive designs.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Boat Parade, now in its 48th year, kicked off Saturday evening on the New River.

7News cameras rolled as yachts and boats of various sizes decked out and ready to rock with this year’s theme: “Lights … Camera … Action.”

Earlier on Saturday, crowds began to gather by the water as they got ready to take in the sights and sounds.

“This is my favorite event of the year,” said attendee Lanie Shapiro. “The decorations, and everybody is waving to each other, and everybody is partying on the boats, and its is so much fun.”

“The energy, the floats, just the whole camaraderie,” said attendee Jillian Hervish.

Even Santa Claus is part of the action.

“Happy Winterfest! Way to go,” he said before the start of the event.

And who else better to kick off the celebration than this year’s grand marshal, Bret Michaels?

Michaels kicked off the big event Friday night.

“I’m going to be partying the whole way and having such a great time,” he said. “It is amazing.”

The boats will travel 12 miles, heading east to the Intracoastal, then all the way north to Lake Santa Barbara in Pompano Beach.

Among the familiar faces revelers are spotting this year are 7News anchors Craig Stevens and Belkys Nerey.

Drivers need to keep in mind that bridges along the route will be shut down, starting at Las Olas Boulevard and ending at Commercial Boulevard, as well as Seventh to Third avenues.

But despite the traffic backups, onlookers said it doesn’t matter, as long as they’re able to enjoy the show.

“It’s Christmas, the weather is beautiful, and I cannot wait for the boats to go by, because they are amazing. They are beautiful,” said Shapiro.

WSVN will air the annual Winterfest Boat Parade Special next Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m., as well as Christmas Day at 5 a.m. and noon.