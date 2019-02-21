2019 SoBe Wine and Food Festival kicks off in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s that time of year when the three things we love all come together: wine, food and festivals. The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is on! Deco’s Franklin White is live at the party and drunk on excitement and carbohydrates.

Preparations are underway as crews work to transform a massive white tent into the hottest place to eat on white sand.

It’s the SoBe Wine and Food Fest, and for almost two decades, the five-day, star-studded event has offered delicious foods and drinks for everyone.

PJ Calapa, chef: “Having 30 or 40 restaurants to try in the same night, I think it’s really great.”

From meatballs to burgers, to Italian to Asian and even Jamaican food, the annual festival showcases chefs from around the world as they serve up the best dishes they have to offer.

Denise Delgrosso, chef: “We not only have customers that already know us and expect to see us here, but we also want new customers as well.”

Besides serving the best foods and drinks, the event also serves a good cause for students at Florida International University.

Wesley Catnott, student: “All the proceeds from this event goes into basically new equipment for our school as well as scholarship opportunities.”

The SoBe Wine and Food Festival runs from Wednesday, Feb. 20, through Sunday, Feb. 24.

