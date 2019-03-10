2019 Jazz in the Gardens kicks off in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens’ 2019 Jazz in the Gardens event kicked off Saturday.

The premiere event celebrates diversity, culture and art through various genres of music.

The now 12-year-old event not only brings world-famous talent to Miami Gardens, but also gives local artists the chance to showcase their talent and possibly get discovered.

“We pay to make sure that our artists are always acknowledged, so we’re here to see all of them,” said attendee Dr. Yolanda Green-Samuel.

Sunday’s lineup features The O’Jays, Brandy and Lionel Richie.

