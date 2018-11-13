2015 ‘Bachelor’ star pleads guilty to reduced charge

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — A farmer who appeared on ABC’s “The Bachelor” has pleaded guilty in a fatal crash last year near his home in northern Iowa.

In an agreement with prosecutors announced Tuesday, 36-year-old Chris Soules pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident. The misdemeanor charge carries a penalty of up to two years in prison. Soules’ attorney says he could also get a deferred judgment and no jail time when he’s sentenced in January.

Soules had been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, a felony that carries up to five years behind bars.

Soules was arrested after he rear-ended a tractor in April 2017, killing 66-year-old Kenny Mosher. Soules called 911 and waited for first responders, but left before police arrived.

Soules appeared on “The Bachelor” and “Dancing With The Stars” in 2015.

