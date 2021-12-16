The hardest thing about the holidays isn’t all the cooking and cleaning.

Or dealing with annoying family members who remind you why you only see them once a year.

It’s picking the right outfit.

And if you want to work your living room like a runway, two So-Flo stores will keep you cute and cozy this holiday season.

The holidays are all about the glitz and glam, and fashions from “Super Cute Miami” will keep all eyes on you this Christmas.

Magdala Joseph : “Super Cute Miami is a contemporary women’s brand. We also embody stylistic feels, and also we have a variety of product that can go from day to night.”

Super Cute is an online store.

But they popped up at the eighth Street bar in Brickell to show off the latest trends.

Magdala Joseph: “For the holidays you’ll see a lot of sequin pieces for the season, we have the reds for Christmas, silvers and rose gold for New Years Eve.”

If your style is more simple and toned down, you can still look fab without going over the top.

Magdala Joseph: “And for anyone who’s hosting a dinner at home we also have pieces for you as well. All of these pieces will be absolutely amazing for whatever occasion you might be attending this holiday season.”

You don’t need to break the bank to look great this season.

At Clothes Mentor in Plantation you’ll save big bucks.

Holly Morris: “Clothes Mentor is a resale store. We buy and sell gently used women’s clothes, shoes, accessories, jewelry.”

You can find your favorite high end brands at a fraction of the cost.

Holly Morris: “We sell our clothes, they’re all second hand and we sell them up to seventy percent off than a retail store.”

Your wallet will thank you for buying second hand!

Another way to save?

Holly Morris: “Reusing pieces by taking one look and being able to take it from day to night by switching up your accessories, or your shoes or jacket or blazer that you’re wearing over it.”

If you want to rework your favorite pieces, keeping it simple is key

Holly Morris: “Your best bet is to stay with something that’s more on the classic side. So something that’s one color or a simple pattern.”

With all that money you saved, you can afford to get yourself an extra gift wink, wink.

