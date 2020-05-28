2 South Florida restaurants place stuffed, inflatable animals to promote social distancing

For social distancing, restaurants are at partial capacity, but at some places, there isn’t an empty seat in the house. Deco’s Alex Miranda is on South Beach with a look at how they’re really packing ’em in.

We’ve spent so much time alone over the past couple of months, and it’s not much of a stretch to have dinner with some stuffed animals. As a matter of fact, we’ll have a bottle of your finest house white, three glasses, please.

Social distancing has gone wild at The Bazaar by José Andrés at the SLS South Beach.

Roy Kelin, The Bazaar by Jose Andres: “We couldn’t get any large monkeys, so the bear was a stand in.”

Tables are placed apart, but they’ve also called on their signature monkeys and those second place teddy bears to make sure no one is stepping out of line.

Roy Kelin: “They’re working. They had to clock in before they came in.”

But, we caught them slacking off!

Monkey: “I’ll have the Not Your Everyday Caprese and Bao con Lechon.”

Bear: “And the Cuban coffee-rubbed Churrasco for me, please.”

Ordering from the preview of their Miami Spice menu, available now, days before the event officially starts much earlier this year on June 1.

Roy Kelin: “Every year, we’re voted either at the top or near the top of best dining experiences for Miami Spice.”

You can order from your phone using a QR code, and diners are really feeling this new vibe.

Danielle Yablonka, customer: “Everyone’s friendly. Everyone’s wearing masks, even the bears and the monkeys.”

Over at Batch Gastropub in Brickell, party animals are taking over.

The restaurant is getting wild by adding inflatable animals to some of its tables, and it’s all in the name of safety!

Brandie Morvan, Batch: “The whole purpose of this is to instill the social distancing and keep it a fun, innovative style. You can’t party at the clubs. You can’t party at the beach, but you can come party here with the Batch zoo.”

Batch has been a neighborhood favorite for six years, so when it was time to reopen, they decided to get creative while embracing the new normal.

Hugh Garrity, Batch: “We’ve always been a fun place. It’s been a little bit off center. We wanted to make sure we kept that vibe going to make sure everyone’s staying safe but still be who we are.”

So, next time you’re munching on Batch’s Korean street-style pizza or their new crispy seared salmon, you might just find yourself sitting near a unique party of five.

Karl Bartels, customer: “I think it’s fun to have the animals involved just to keep everybody separated. Glad to be back out instead of being at home cooking.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Bazaar by José Andrés

SLS South Beach

1701 Collins Ave. #100

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-455-2999

www.thebazaar.com

Batch Gastropub

30 SW 12th St.

Miami, FL 33130

305-808-5555

www.batchgastropub.com

