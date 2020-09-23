2 South Florida restaurants make a splash for National Lobster Day

There’s a national day for everything, which is fine by me, ’cause I’m always up for a celebration.

This Friday is all about lobsters, and Deco’s checking out two SoFlo restaurants where this crustacean is king.

Shell out! ABC Lobster Company in Davie is having a claw-some celebration for National Lobster Day.

Alan Bergman: “We are celebrating National Lobster Day by putting on a lobster feast.”

These guys specialize in New England cold lobster that comes straight to SoFlo from Bar Harbor, Maine.

Alan Bergman: “Cold lobster has much more flavor, more thickness and density to the meat. It’s sweeter, and it just holds more of a seafood flavor to it. And it has the claws on it.”

The restaurant is rolling out a special menu that you can only get this Friday.

Alan Bergman: “We are serving a lobster roll trio. We have lobster mac and cheese with truffle. We have a lobster spring roll on the menu, and we have a lobster taco.”

The lobster taco comes with coleslaw, and the lobster egg roll is served crispy and hot with a sweet chili sauce.

Scott Eisdorfer: “They’re doing it right. It’s not your traditional lobster that’s boiled or stuffed. The food is just spectacular.”

Seaspice in Miami is also hitting the water for National Lobster Day.

Angel Leon: “We want your experience to be that when you think about lobsters, you’ll automatically think Seaspice.”

The restaurant is showing tons of lobster love with a spread that’s sure to make a splash.

Seems fitting, since they get the main ingredient fresh off the boat.

Angel Leon: “Right across the river from us, we have the fishermen. They call me when the boats get here, and I go across, and I pick them up.”

Friday’s menu includes lobster rolls, crispy Florida lobster bites that come served inside a lobster shell, and…

Angel Leon: “We have a beautiful lobster pizza.”

Hold up. Did he say lobster pizza?!?!?!

This thing’s got an entire lobster’s worth of meat on it, as well as arugula, burrata and chili peppers.

Angel Leon: “Perfect way to splurge on National Lobster Day.”

Yadon Santana: “Oh, my God, it’s delicious. The crust is nice and thin, and it has some crisp to it, and the lobster is juicy and fresh.”

FOR MORE INFO:

ABC Lobster Co.

Seaspice

