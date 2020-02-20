2 South Florida restaurants are celebrating National Margarita Day with special cocktails

Presidents’ Day, Labor Day, Groundhog Day, all great and noble holidays, but if you’re just looking for a day to party, clear your calendar for Feb. 22. It’s National Margarita Day! Deco checked out two spots to sample some marvelous margaritas.

It’s a tasty trifecta of tequila, triple sec and lime.

Margaritas are a south of the border favorite.

This Saturday is National Margarita Day, and Yot Bar & Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale is ready to celebrate.

Kenon Ervin, Yot Bar & Kitchen: “For National Margarita Day, we’ll be serving all of our margaritas for $8.”

The waterfront bar is serving up watermelon, mango and even fresh flower margaritas.

Kenon Ervin: “We’re gonna be making our Hibiscus Paloma. We’re gonna start with a salted glass. We’re gonna go with an ounce and a half of our 1800 Tequila, an ounce of our house made hibiscus syrup, 1.75 [ounces] of lime juice, half ounce of agave nectar, shake that up quite nicely, and it should come out a gorgeous hibiscus color.”

Customer: “It’s really refreshing, not too sweet.”

Get your Miami margarita fix at Toro Toro.

The restaurant and bar is serving up the classic drink three different ways.

Michael Lassandro, Toro Toro: “The bar itself is focused on rum and tequila, so for National Margarita Day, we’re taking our inventory and really putting it to use!”

From passion fruit to blood orange, it’s margarita madness.

Feel the burn with the mezcal margarita!

Michael Lassandro: “We’re gonna torch our bourbon barrel chips. We’re gonna get that nice and smoky and capture that, so we have three-quarters of an ounce of Cointreau. Then, we have vita mescal, two ounces, fresh lime juice and a little bit of agave, and then, we shake it, and this is our mezcal margarita.”

Customer: “It’s really smooth. I really like it.”

Customer 2: “Very light and fruity, delicious margarita, yeah.”

So this Saturday, raise a glass and celebrate some margarita magic.

FOR MORE INFO:

Yot Bar & Kitchen

2015 SW 20th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

954-953-9000

www.yotlmc.com/

Toro Toro

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 333131

305-372-4710

www.torotoromiami.com/

