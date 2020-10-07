2 South Florida online boutiques bring leggings back in style

During the lockdown, a lot of people wore sweatpants, like, 24/7. But now that things are opening back up again so are your wardrobe options.

Before you groan about putting on skinny jeans, we have another idea: leggings.

Sure they’ve been in style before, but they’re back and sexier than ever.

Deco Drive has a leg up on one of this season’s must-wear trends.

From Kim to Kylie to Hailey, celebs have been spotted sporting leggings.

Jael Roumain: “I would say leggings are in-between pants and tights. They fit the body perfectly.”

Leggings are all about being comfy and classy, so Deco grabbed some and headed to Bar One on South Beach for some fashion fun.

Jael Roumain: “We have leggings you can pair with a top or pair with heels or sneakers.”

MuurSwagg is an online shopping boutique based right here in Miami. Their leggings have spandex, so they stretch in all the right places.

Jael Roumain: “One of the looks we carry has a scrunch detail on the leg at the bottom, and it just looks good on the leg.”

With a body suit or sheer comfort, leggings can go from day to night.

Jael Roumain: “The print we have is really pretty, and it is a soft tone, and the material is a mesh material with a little stretch to it, so it’s still comfy.”

MuurSwagg’s leggings and sets cost between $30 and $50.

House of Sherrida, an online site out of Fort Lauderdale, has leggings that are sure to feel like a second skin.

Sherrida Burton: “Leather leggings is a really, really nice way to wear leggings right now.”

Real or faux, leather leggings look a-maze-ing!

Sherrida Burton: “Anyone can wear leather leggings. Whatever your size is small-extra large.”

Most of their leather leggings come high-waisted for that perfect fit, and have details like accented seams and zippers.

Sherrida Burton: “Our white leggings are unique. You really don’t see a lot of white leggings at this time ’cause leggings trend in fall or winter.”

For the ultimate in animal attraction, go for a snake skin print.

Leggings at House of Sherrida start at about $30.

Sherrida Burton: “You will feel cute and sexy in leather leggings.”

