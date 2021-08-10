You probably didn’t think it was possible, but life is about to get a lot scarier.

The Popcorn Frights Film Festival starts Thursday. Deco’s got the lowdown on a week full of horror that’s bound to make you scream for more.

Scary days are here again, thanks to the Popcorn Frights Film Festival.

Igor Shteyrenberg: “We really look for the best of horror, the films that are gonna spook you, that are gonna thrill you, and that are gonna be etched in your soul after you watch them.”

The Silverspot Cinema in Coconut Creek is home for the frightful festival.

Which, by the way, is no small potatoes.

Igor Shteyrenberg: “Popcorn Frights Film Festival is celebrated as the largest genre film festival in the Southeast United States.”

The festival kicks off with the spooky thriller, “The Night House”.

Rebecca Hall (as Beth): “He said you were safe?

Sarah Goldberg (as Claire): “Safe from what?”

That’s a taste of the terror waiting for you in the dark.

Some of it comes from our own backyard.

Igor Shteyrenberg: “There’s going to be a showcase of two films that are going to be receiving world premieres all made in South Florida, one of which was made entirely in the Everglades.”

That film would be “The Welder”.

It’s the story of a mad doctor who wants to end racism by truly bringing people together.

Doctor: “Unity is the answer, the end of division, the welding of people as one.”

This is one film that had to be shot in SoFlo.

David Liz, director: “I’m from Hialeah, born and raised. I’m Cuban-Columbian. I wanted to put my Cuban-Colombian people in there, I wanted to put my Black brothers in there. There was no question in my mind that we’re gonna shoot the whole movie here in South Florida.”

Roe Dunkley is one of the stars of “The Welder.”

Roe Dunkley: “I’m just a Black man entering a White man’s house without his authority. What could possibly go wrong?”

He’s totally jazzed to be a part of Popcorn Frights.

Roe Dunkley: “To actually have a big festival, a meaningful film festival in South Florida where we shot the movie, where I’m from, it means everything.”

