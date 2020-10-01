2 SoFlo restaurants unveil new drinks to support Miami Heat in NBA Finals

The Miami Heat will be back in the game tomorrow taking on the Los Angeles Lakers, and some SoFlo hot spots are showing our Miami Heat some love with special cocktails. For more, we go to the man who never passed the bar exam — or a bar — Alex Miranda.

All right, so game one of the NBA Finals didn’t go our way last night, but you can wash away your sorrow and get hyped for game two because these creative cocktails will have you feeling the heat. ​

Cheers! Black Market Miami is toasting our hometown team with a new drink called Butler’s Barista Brew.

John McConnon, bartender, Black Market Miami: “Jimmy Butler is in the bubble doing his whole thing with the coffee for the Miami Heat, so we wanted to bring something that spoke to the Miami Heat and also tasted amazing.”

Now about that whole Jimmy Butler coffee thing, we’ll let the Heat superstar explain.

Jimmy Butler: “I’m opening up my coffee shop. Right now, I’m charging $20 a cup, so if you want some, come through.”

He’s serious. He’s selling his own coffee to teammates.

We might as well call “Jimmy Buckets,” “Jimmy Java.”

John McConnon: “We figured we’d do something a little bit cheaper, try giving a shout out to Jimmy Butler and represent the Miami Heat here at Black Market Miami.”

So, the $10 Butler’s Barista Brew is like a twist on a rum Manhattan but with cold brew and a single coffee bean placed perfectly on top of the ice.

Isabelle Guerra, customer: “I’m from New York, so you put coffee in anything, and I love it, but I’m definitely rooting for the Heat, and this drink puts me on that track.”

“Miami Vice” isn’t just a classic show. It’s now a Heat-inspired cocktail at 1-800-Lucky in Wynwood.

Benjamin Angel, bartender, 1-800-Lucky: “The colors in it are gonna be just really distinctive of ‘Miami Vice’ and the colors that represent Miami right now — that really light blue, metallic hue, with the pink sugar going down the rim.”

It’s also what’s on the inside of this $12 drink that counts.

Benjamin Angel: “We’re gonna be doing simple vodka, blue curaçao, fresh pineapple juice and an almond orgeat syrup.”

Don’t forget the Heat sippy straw!

Nicolle Schiappa, customer: “I think it looks awesome, and it represents them very well. It’s sweet, it has a little tangy flavor, but it’s very refreshing.”

Katrina Klaus, customer: “It’s definitely a fun drink. It gets you in the mood for celebrating the Heat, and I hope they bring home a championship!”

So, while those drinks are new, Black Market Miami and 1-800-Lucky plan on keeping them around after the NBA Finals. Let’s hope that ends with another Heat championship.

