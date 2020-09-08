2 SoFlo restaurants show off their unique, off-the-wall drinks, drink toppers

We all know life can get pretty boring during a pandemic. Some off-the-wall drinks would go a long way to spice things up. Deco’s found a pair of places that are filling your glass with anything but the same-old, same-old.

At Yolo in Fort Lauderdale, it’s all about bursting your bubble.

That smoked-filled delight is called the Yolo Bubble.

Tony Boukhari, Yolo: “It’s a vapor-smoke bubble that’s used as a garnish on top of your cocktail.”

Don’t try ordering this bad boy anywhere else. You’ll just be blowing smoke.

Tony Boukhari: “Right now, we’re the only ones in Broward that are actually featuring this.”

The magic’s all in the bubble gun. It’s dipped into an edible solution, and when the trigger’s pulled, the bubble comes out filled with flavored vapor.

Tony Boukhari: “It’s aromatic, so we can put different scents into it. We plan on changing the scents weekly, that way it’s always an exciting thing when you pop that bubble, and you get the scent coming at you.”

Right now, the Yolo Bubble sits on top of two drinks: the vodka-based clementine and the gin-infused hibiscus cocktail.

Make sure to check it out before you make your move.

Tony Boukhari: “That bubble’s gonna stay consistent. Once it’s presented you, give it a pop. There’s many different ways you can go about it — go with your finger.”

Jennifer Abbott, customer: “I really like the Yolo Bubble. The presentation’s very fun, exciting.”

Something “bear-y” cute is happening at Leafy in Pembroke Pines.

The restaurant is coming out on top thanks to their unique drink toppers.

Tai Nguyen, Leafy: “We just wanted to make a more unique and innovative idea, so people would come back.”

One of those ideas is a cheese foam made with whipped cream, milk and cheese powder.

Tai Nguyen: “The taste is just sweet and a little salty. Imagine it’s like whipped cream but thicker and sweeter.”

The foam is added on top of tea and coffee drinks, but the consistency means you don’t have to worry about it melting, which is good because…

Tai Nguyen: “Our teddy bear topping is like a big teddy bear that goes on top of the drink.”

There are only 100 of these ice cuties available each day.

They come in four flavors: Milk tea, milk, strawberry and orange.

The bears are the same flavors as the drinks they’re on.

Tai Nguyen: “When the bear melts into the drink, it adds more flavor. You never have to worry about your drink getting watered down.”

Gabby Amritt, customer: “It was really good and fruity and different, like you can’t find that anywhere else.”

FOR MORE INFO:

YOLO (You Only Live Once)

333 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-523-1000

yolorestaurant.com

Leafy

641 NW 100th Place

Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

954-505-4061

leafy-vietnamese-restaurant.business.site

