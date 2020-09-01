2 SoFlo restaurants among those taking part in Miami Spice To-Go, a 2020 version of the annual food fest

We love the Miami Spice program. You can get loads of food and save a lot of money. This year, Miami Spice is different. It’s still a bargain, but you don’t have to get dressed up to enjoy it. Deco’s seven-course feast Alex Miranda has more.

2020 hasn’t been the easiest year, and like lots of things, the beloved Miami Spice had to make adjustments to a world of COVID-19, but one thing did get easier this year.

Warm up your taste buds and favorite spot on the sofa.

This time of year, restaurants all over Miami-Dade are cooking up great meal deals. They’re part of an annual food fest called Miami Spice.

Janel Blanco, Miami Spice: “Miami Spice has always been a three-course meal at a discounted rate: lunch $25, brunch $25, $39 for dinner.”

You’ve probably enjoyed Spice in a restaurant, but, you know, it’s 2020. Let’s enjoy it in a whole new way.

Janel Blanco: “This year is the first year we have Miami Spice To-Go, and obviously, it’s because of COVID, but consumers are loving it.”

Casa D’Angelo in Aventura is giving people a reason to order Spice To-Go night after night.

Angelo Elia, Casa D’Angelo: “I think it’s great for us to do the to-go and the take out because I want to showcase my food as much as I can.”

From chicken cacciatore to stuffed and fried zucchini blossoms, these Italian dishes are legit.

Angelo Elia: “I do my own style carbonara. We use panchetta, pecorino cheese and eggs, and that’s it. We don’t use cream. This is the real, real carbonara you have in Rome.”

Dining rooms are open again, but Casa D’Angelo isn’t letting go of to-go.

Sara Mineo, customer: “It really does give people an opportunity to try it, even if they aren’t comfortable staying in the dining room. It really makes the program flexible.”

Pisco y Nazca in Doral is also going all out when it comes to Spice.

Javier Narvaez, Pisco y Nazca: “We offer our same portion sizes as from a regular lunch and dinner menu. We offer the same portion sizes for our Miami Spice To-Go.”

Doing Spice To-Go lets fans of their Peruvian food enjoy lunch and dinner at a bargain.

Javier Narvaez: “For appetizers, we have our ceviche traditional, which is one of our most popular ceviches. For main courses, we have our lomo saltado, which is a traditional Peruvian and our signature dish here at Pisco.”

As a bonus, if you order dinner from the pre-fixed menu, they’re throwing in their signature drink — the Pisco sour.

Emileth Vasquez, customer: “It’s amazing that I get to come and pick it up and enjoy it in the comfort of my home.”

Like Miami Spice, Spice To-Go runs until the end of September.

In addition to Spice To-Go, both Casa D’Angelo and Pisco y Nazca are offering outside dining for Miami Spice, too.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Spice To-Go

www.miamiandbeaches.com/offers/temptations/miami-spice-months

Casa D’Angelo

2906 NE 207th St.

Aventura, FL 33180

786-535-9154

www.casa-d-angelo.com

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar

8551 NW 53rd St., Suite A101

Doral, FL 33166

786-535-9154

piscoynazca.com/doral

