2 SoFlo hotels offer incentives for your next staycation

With the C-word still ruining everything, travel is still so 2019, but hello, we live where most people vacation, right?! So, may as well take advantage! Because now, sweet staycation deals are popping up all over SoFlo. Alex Miranda, who never turns down a free massage, is here with more.

It’s like that scene from “The Devil Wears Prada” where Miranda says, “everyone wants to be us!”

Honestly, we are so lucky to live where it’s warm and beautiful all year round.

Even better? Some hot spots are even paying us to play.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood is offering a new Stay and Play package.

Bo Guidry, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino: “It rivals any resort in the world. You book your room, and it comes with a $100 resort credit, and you can use your resort credit at any of the restaurants that we have.”

Or anywhere on the property! Like, the spa, which features…

Alex Miranda: “A gigantic atrium with 42,000 square feet to just…”

Ouch! That didn’t go as planned. Time for a free massage!

Alex Miranda: “Judy is a massage therapist, but after all the tension I’ve had over the past year, a miracle worker.”

Heaven is a place on Earth: the Hard Rock! Because these hot rocks are– well, just listen.

You can also take that money to the mall! For a…

Alex Miranda: “Perfect fit.”

All you have to do to is check in…

Alex Miranda: “Penthouse, right?”

But who needs one of those when your room looks like this? Mine even came with a secret, sexy door where you can…

Alex Miranda: “Watch your sweetie get ready — if you had one.”

Well, that’s nothing a free $100 at the bar can’t fix!

Alex Miranda: “Cheers! To 2022…”

And, over at the Generator Boutique Hotel and Hostel on Miami Beach…

Jermaine Anderson, Generator Boutique Hotel and Hostel: “We’re close to the beach. We’ve got a great pool. We’ve got a great bar scene.”

Extended staycations are a steal!

Jermaine Anderson: “We have a deal starting at 30% off when you book seven nights or more.”

And they’ll knock off even more the longer you stay! The guests seem to like that math.

Amber Ortolano, guest: “My husband and I have been working at home in the same condo for a year now and just needed a change of scenery.”

Amber even manages to do her job from here!

Amber Ortolano: “The pool and the lounge around is really nice. It’s got a lot of shade, so you can get some work done and enough sun if you want to sunbathe.”

And for those of us who love the beach but don’t live on it, this could be the perfect opportunity!

Amber Ortolano: “For me the best part is where it’s located in Miami Beach. It’s next to my favorite restaurants, a nice part of the ocean.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood ($100 credit during your stay)

1 Seminole Way

Hollywood, FL 33314

866-502-7529

www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com

Generator Hotel Miami Beach (30% off when you stay at least 7 days)

3120 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

786-496-5730

staygenerator.com

