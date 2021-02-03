2 popular sushi restaurants roll over to South Florida

South Florida’s food game is on a roll!

We’ve already got a lot of great sushi options, but now, two restaurants that are popular across the country just opened here!

And you know us, we had to stop by both for a taste.

Sitting down for a meal at Kura Revolving Sushi Bar in Aventura is a moving experience.

Joyze Rivera: “The food is gonna be going around the conveyor belt…”

It doesn’t matter where you sit. The food is coming your way.

Joyze Rivera: “…and it’s gonna go around the whole restaurant, so you’re gonna see the food actually going before your eyes, in front of your face.”

Kura’s first South Florida location has tons of choices, and it makes chowing down on sushi easy-peasy.

Customer 1: “We can try them all and pick our favorites.”

There’s more than one way for folks to roll at this moveable feast.

Joyze Rivera: “They can grab whatever they want to have from the belt, and also they can order from the iPad that we have at our tables.”

Anything you order from your iPad comes to you on the express lane.

It’s a cool way to beat the traffic.

Joyze Rivera: “Everything that they order from the panel is gonna come to their table by the top belt. It’s just gonna stop in front of them, and they just need to grab it.”

So sit back, relax and let all the good stuff at Kura come to you.

Customer 2: “There’s a lot of variety. Everything we’ve had is delicious, honestly.”

Welcome home to Uchi Miami.

“Uchi” means “home” in Japanese, and the popular restaurant has found a new one in Wynwood.

Tyson Cole, executive chef: “I feel really strongly that Uchi is the best sushi restaurant in America, so I hope people in Miami are also gonna dig it.”

What makes executive chef Tyson Cole so confident? Well, for one, the food!

Tyson Cole, executive chef: “The whole idea was to find the very best possible products in the whole world.”

A tried and true Uchi dish is the masu pom.

Tyson Cole, executive chef: “Masu is like a type of trout. The ‘pom’ stands for pomegranate, so there’s a berryish component.”

Jacky Vayner: “It was amazing. The ocean trout was so fresh. There was a nice citrus note from the pomegranates in it, and overall I loved it.”

And this Japanese snapper nigiri is another Uchi favorite.

Tyson Cole, executive chef: “Once you get one, you go, ‘Oh my gosh, I wanna have more of this!'”

Sushi just kinda has that power over us.

Tyson Cole, executive chef: “Sushi itself is such an addictive thing, that people, they crave it.”

In other words, your first trip to Uchi probably won’t be your last!

Jacky Vayner: “Oh, definitely! I’m gonna bring more people next time!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

18707 Biscayne Blvd., Suite #290

Aventura, FL 33180

561-462-3555

kurasushi.com/locations/aventura-fl

Uchi Miami

252 NW 25th St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-995-0915

www.uchimiami.com

