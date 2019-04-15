2 Mario games coming to smartphones this summer

(WSVN) - Nintendo is gearing up for the release of two Mario games on mobile devices later this year.

The iconic video game company announced “Mario Kart Tour” and “Dr. Mario” will be hitting smartphones sometime over the summer season.

Nintendo has long been concerned about releasing its properties onto mobile markets, but now the company says they’re ready.

The move comes as Nintendo’s stock fell by about a third over the past fiscal year.

While “Mario Kart” is said to remain faithful to the console classic, “Dr. Mario” fits a “Candy Crush” puzzle model, appealing to smartphone-centric gamers.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.