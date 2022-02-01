Tomorrow is the Lunar New Year and one Miami Beach hotel is celebrating in a big way and everyone’s invited.

Just come hungry, and ready to welcome in the year of the tiger.

Happy Lunar New Year!

Jennifer Kaminski, 2 Korean Girls: “Lunar New Year is also sometimes known as Chinese new year. It’s celebrated all over southeast Asia in many different countries.”

The Loews Miami Beach is welcoming the year of the tiger with a tasty treat.

Linda Villafane: “This year at Loews Miami Beach Hotel we are celebrating Lunar New Year with an awesome pop up with our friends from 2 Korean Girls.”

The sisters’ virtual restaurant is known for dishing out flavors they grew up with.

For one night only you can enjoy their yummy new year’s menu at the hotel.

Linda Villafane: “Our Lunar New Year pop up with 2 Korean Girls is Tuesday, February 1st, from 6 to 10 at our Bar Collins restaurant.”

The pop-up will be fun and festive, check out the pandas!

Michelle Kaminski, 2 Korean Girls: “It’s a great way for us to share with the community our culture, and it’s a great way to share what it would be like if you were in actual Korea.”

From Korean fried chicken to kimchee fried rice, the food is sweet, sour, spicy and good for you!

Jennifer Kaminski: “Korean food is a balance of proteins, vegetables and grains, and every dish is designed to be nutritious and healthy.”

The meal will have you thinking you flew to Korea for dinner.

Michele Kaminski: “We are making the beloved dish Bibimbap. Essentially what a Bibimbap is, is Korean rice bowl. It has white steam rice an assortment of vegetables, protein, egg, gochujang, and it’s and mixed up in a bowl.”

Michele Kaminski: “We are adding on one special dish, which is the galbi, Korean short rib.”

There are even drinks for the occasion.

Michele Kaminski: “We have the Last Emjoi, and it’s a dragon fruit infused rum, and it will have some glitter. It’s hot pink, and the other cocktail we have is a rosé sangria.”

The pop-up is for hotel guests and locals.

Come on, who doesn’t love a New Year’s celebration?

Kate Clifford: “I’m really enjoying the pop up, cool cocktails, great food as always. Everything is so much fun to eat and see.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Lunar New Year Celebration with 2 Korean Girls & Loews Miami Beach

Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.