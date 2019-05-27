2 hospitalized after dump truck crashes into Estefans’ recording studio

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s recording studio in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were at the scene along Southwest 40th Street and 62nd Avenue, just before 9 a.m., Monday.

Officials said the truck hit an SUV before crashing into the building.

This morning, #MDFR responded to the scene of an accident involving a dump truck that had struck a building at the intersection of SW 40 Street and SW 62 Avenue. Two patients were transported by ground to a local-area hospital and two other patients did not require transport. — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) May 27, 2019

7News cameras captured the truck’s mangled cabin as crews work to have it towed away.

A Honda CR-V with severe front-end damage could also be seen being removed from the area.

While details are unclear, the car was possibly side-swiped by the truck as it tried to make a turn at the intersection.

Officials said two garbage men were taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.

Two others at the scene refused treatment.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area because the intersection remains closed.

