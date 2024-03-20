VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - With its captivating visual effects and music that will make electronic dance music fans’ hearts pumping, Afterlife Miami is back.

The two-day concert has returned to the Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday.

The music festival brings about 15,000 people from all over the world to Virginia Key.

7News cameras captured a big line of fans lining up for the start of the event on Wednesday.

“We know that in U.S. the shows are really, really, really sick,” said Anthony Toussaint.

“I came all the way from Colombia,” said a woman in Spanish.

Fans will get to hear electronic music from artists like Tale of Us and Anyma.

The center stage will be the focal point of the evening filled with music and dance.

City of Miami Police took to social media to warn visitors and residents of potential traffic, to tell fans to hang on to their personal belongings and to have fun safely.

“We’re seeing a spike in cellphone thefts. If you have it in your back pocket, that’s not a good idea. Always have it in front, in your front pockets, or a fanny pack. Wherever you can see and keep eyes on your cellphone,” said Miami Police Officer Rafael Horta in a video posted to social media.

The party will continue on Virginia Key until 2 a.m.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Afterlife Miami

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.