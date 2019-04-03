2 Broward restaurants offer a grown-up version of a childhood classic

A favorite breakfast treat is getting a makeover. Sure, cereal tastes good in a bowl, but it also tastes pretty good in a boozy drink, too!

From Cookie Crisp to Cocoa Krispies, from Lucky Charms to Fruit Loops, BRGR STOP in Fort Lauderdale is serving cereal in a fun way.

Michael Buchinski, chef, BRGR STOP: “BRGR STOP is a craft-beer burger bar, kind of a all-American favorites kinda recreated to put like a fun and funky twist on the American classics.”

Here, your cereal is served as a sweet treat.

Michael Buchinski: “One of the things that helps us stand out is our cereal milk milkshakes.”

But it isn’t just cereal in a shake. They’re using the best part of the cereal — the flavored sweet milk that’s at the bottom of the bowl.

Michael Buchinski: “What we actually do is we take the cereal, and we treat it, and then we put it in the oven and roast it. Then, we marinade it in the milk for 24 hours. Then, when we make the shakes, we use that milk as the base of our shake. Then, we put more cereal into the shake as well, and then we top it with cereal, also.”

Yum. Three layers of cereal in one amazing shake.

CJ Hawkins, customer: “Everyone eats the cereal and wants to drink the milk so fast because it’s so flavorful and gets to your heart and reminds you of childhood, and it’s something I used to do as a kid.”

BRGR STOP offers more than a half dozen flavors of cereal milk shakes, and they even have some with booze.

Speaking of boozy breakfast treats, Java & Jam in Fort Lauderdale is also toasting cereal milk drinks.

Erika Stein, bartender, Java & Jam: “One of the favorite items we offer is the Cereal Milk Cocktail. It’s a little bit different than your classic cocktail. It has a fun, whimsical flair to it.”

The folks at this modern diner soak Fruity Pebbles overnight, strain it, and then mix vodka and Kahlua with the fruity-tasting milk.

Erika Stein: “You can almost think of it as a white Russian. It’s a little different from a white Russian because it has fruity flavors and your classic Fruity Pebbles flavors from when you were younger, and it all works together when you add Kahlua in it.”

For added flavor and flair, it gets garnished with a Pop Tart and some more Fruity Pebbles.

Jessica Haddad, customer: “It’s really great. It’s different. It reminds me of a childhood breakfast except the adult version.”

Obviously, you have to be 21 to order the cereal drinks with booze, but kids, they’re worth waiting for.

FOR MORE INFO:

BRGR STOP

4301 Coconut Creek Parkway

Coconut Creek, FL 33066

954-975-8459

https://www.brgrstop.com/

Java & Jam

301 E Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-353-3250

http://java-jam.com/

