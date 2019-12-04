18th Art Basel begins in Miami Beach amid Miami Art Week events

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Art Basel Miami Beach is back in its 18th year at various locations across Miami Beach, offering something for every taste.

For many residents and visitors, Wednesday’s kickoff of the long-running art showcase marks the start of one of the most anticipated long weekends of 2019.

An attendee sums it up in one word.

“It’s essential,” she said.

The event draws serious collectors and those just looking to learn and enjoy.

Mark Horowitz, Director Americas for Art Basel, acknowledged how much the event has grown over the years.

“In the halls, our show grows from strength to strength. There’s 269 galleries this year from 33 countries,” he said. “I mean it when I say it that the exhibitions on view this week are hands down the best they’ve been in my five years with Art Basel.”

Emerging stars and masters of modern and contemporary art from around the world are putting their works on display at the Miami Beach Convention Center starting Thursday afternoon until Sunday evening.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said Art Basel has helped the city become the best version of itself.

“Everywhere you go, you see something in this city that tells you that Art Basel has been here,” he said. “We are no longer an emerging art and culture destination. We are an art and culture destination.”

Art Basel takes place at the same time as Miami Art Week, Soul Basel, Art Miami and Design Miami events.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.