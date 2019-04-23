17 AMC theaters to open for 72 consecutive hours amid ‘Avengers: Endgame’ hype

(WSVN) - Marvel fans at dozens of AMC theaters in the U.S. will have no problem finding a time slot to watch “Avengers: Endgame” this weekend.

The theater chain announced 17 select locations will run nonstop from Thursday night through Sunday to accommodate the large crowds.

29 locations will be open around the clock Thursday through Friday.

Eighteen additional theaters will be screening Thursday through Saturday or Friday through Saturday, according to a press release.

“AMC guests have already purchased more tickets to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ than we’ve ever sold in advance of a film’s release — and our first shows aren’t until Thursday evening,” said Elizabeth Frank, EVP Worldwide Programming for AMC.

“Avengers: Endgame” opens Thursday night and has a runtime of 3 hours and 1 minute.

