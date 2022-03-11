MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Jazz in the Gardens is set to return to Hard Rock Stadium this weekend.

Ahead of the start of the 15th edition of the jazz, R&B and soul music showcase, organizers on Friday held their Women’s Impact Luncheon.

The luncheon featured gospel star Yolanda Adams.

The music begins Friday with the festivals’ opening night party and runs all weekend long.

Among this year’s headliners are Mary J. Blige and Rick Ross.

