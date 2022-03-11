MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Jazz in the Gardens has returned to Hard Rock Stadium for a weekend of fun.

Ahead of the start of the 15th edition of the jazz, R&B and soul music showcase, organizers on Friday held their Women’s Impact Luncheon.

The luncheon featured gospel star Yolanda Adams.

The music at Hard Rock got started hours later with the festival’s opening night party.

The festival runs through Sunday night.

Among this year’s headliners are Mary J. Blige and Rick Ross.

For more information on the 15th Jazz in the Gardens, click here.

