It’s time for Best of the Best!

The annual Caribbean music festival is back in town this weekend.

Deco Drive made it over to Redlight Studios in Miami to check in with some folks who are making “the best” even better.

The music of the Caribbean takes center stage at Best of the Best in Bayfront Park on Sunday.

Jabba: “To be in a park and seeing some of the greatest reggae artists and soca artists perform all on one stage, that’s just amazing to me.”

There will be all sorts of super sounds filling the air on Sunday.

Jabba: “We have artists from the older artists, the veteran artists, the up and coming artists and the hot fresh artists.”

One of the artists everybody is waiting to see is Spice.

The queen of dancehall is gonna rock the place with songs like “Go Down Deh,” her latest collab with Shaggy and Sean Paul.

Things are guaranteed to get real spicy when this reggae star throws down her booty-shaking style.

Spice: “People enjoy having me on the show. They know I’m gonna give them a good show, full hundred. Expect the unexpected. I’m gonna bring a full package, they’re getting the whole catalog.”

Jo Mersa Marley is making his first appearance at the festival.

The grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, Jo Mersa is jazzed to finally perform at Best of the Best.

Jo Mersa Marley: “Been from backstage to side stage, to in front of the stage and now I’m on stage, ha. It’s a blessing, man. We give thanks.”

Face it: Sooner or later, you’re gonna need to eat at the festival.

Not to worry, much deliciousness awaits you, thanks to We Pâté Different.

Buggah D. Govanah: “With our patties, I think it’s the best festival food if you ask because like you can just grab it and go.”

It’s the variety that makes them different. They’ve got all sorts of patties including vegan, meat, chicken and salted fish.

But the taste is 100% Caribbean.

Rose Jean: “We blend our spices, which we call epis, and that pretty much includes peppers, onions, garlic [and] Scotch bonnet peppers ’cause we like spice. Caribbean food has to have that little kick to it.”

Good food and good music, no wonder they call it Best of the Best.

If you’re planning on making it over to Best of the Best on Sunday, but don’t have tickets — listen up.

Online ticket sales are over, but you can buy them at Bayfront Park.

The box office will open at 11 a.m. Gates will open at 2 p.m.

Best fo the Best Music Fest

Bayfront Park

301 Biscayne Blvd

