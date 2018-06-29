DJ Irie brings the heat wherever he goes, but he’s also got a really big heart. Every year he combines the two for the biggest weekend of partying in South Florida. Irie Weekend is here — and we’ve got the scoop.

Sean Paul got the call and came through for his pal DJ Irie, as the South Florida DJ kicked off his 14th Annual Irie Weekend.

DJ Irie: “It wouldn’t be anything without amazing support from amazing people like my brother Sean Paul.”

The duo got the ball rolling at the #InspIRIE Dinner Gala at the Fontainebleau Hotel.

DJ Irie: “It really does set the whole mood and temperature of the entire weekend.”

Sean Paul: “We know each other for a long time now, and to be someone in the business, to give back to the community is a great thing.”

Sean wasn’t alone. Irie enlisted the help from other celebrity pals like ‘NSync member Chris Kirkpatrick, who is no stranger to Irie’s festivities.

Chris Kirkpatrick: “I missed a couple years, but I’m back.”

Oh, I know that song! Everybody, rock your body right!

Backstreet Boys (singing): “Backstreet’s back, alright.”

Oh, that’s another boy band! I can’t keep up with them all.

Back to the gala and the man of the weekend — DJ Irie.

Chris Kirkpatrick: “Man, the guy is just one of the most generous people I’ve ever met in my life.”

He is. The money his foundation raises helps underprivileged youth in South Florida.

One of the fruits of Irie’s labor is this studio he built, where…

DJ Irie: “Kids that are interested in broadcast and film and photography and music production, they can come in, learn on what the professionals learn on for free, and be able to go out there, tackle the world, get a career in exactly what they love to do.”

While the gala kicks it all off, the star power is present all weekend — through the golf and the parties.

DJ Irie: “We’re actually taking it to Topgolf this year. We’re doing a celebrity tournament.”

And then…

DJ Irie: “Ludacris is doing a concert on the green, you know what I mean? So he’s setting up a stage on the green. It’s gonna be crazy. Shaq and Gucci Man are gonna do their thing at LIV for the after-party.”

In other words: the party doesn’t stop — until Monday, of course.

