If you live in SoFlo, you’ve probably heard the word gringa before. It basically means foreign woman. Which is part of the premise of the upcoming movie, Gringa.

Daddy issues, am I right?

In Gringa, a troubled teen runs away to Mexico to find the father she has never known.

John Oates of rock duo Hall and Oates, wrote and produced music for the film.

And he was at the SoFlo premiere this weekend at the Savor Cinema, home of the Fort Lauderdale film fest.

John Oates: “It’s a really great film. It’s really heartwarming and the actors are amazing and E.J. and Marny did an incredible job. So it’s just wonderful that I have the opportunity to be a part of the project.”

Wanna check out the film? You can catch it tomorrow through Thursday at Savor Cinema or on on-demand on VUDU.

