1,200-foot mural celebrating Black women unveiled in Overtown

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some inspirational art celebrating the lives of Black women is now on display in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Artists Tierra Armstrong, Kyle Holbrook and Kanarie Townsend and the Moving Lives of Kids Community Mural Project teamed up to paint a 1,200-foot Overtown Hope Mural near Northwest 17th Street and First Avenue.

The artwork, unveiled Thursday, took four weeks to complete.

The mural features images of Michelle Obama, Serena Williams, Kamala Harris and Madame CJ Walker.

Organizers said it aims to inspire young Black girls in Overtown by showing them their goals can be achieved.

