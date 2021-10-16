We’ve seen Chris “Ludacris” Bridges rap songs like “Act a fool,” and we’ve seen him in the “Fast and the Furious” movies.

Now he’s out with something that’s a little more personal: a kids show! Who knew? And Luda is giving Deco all the deets.

“Karma’s World” on Netflix is Ludacris’ passion project.

The animated series is about a middle schooler who wants to make it big in the music biz.

The Grammy winner created the series and voices the dad, Conrad.

He didn’t have to look far for the inspiration.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges: “My daughter was 6. She’s now 20 years old, and she used to come into my studio and interrupt me and say, Daddy, I want to rap too, and I would always kick her out.

Persistence paid off for Ludacris’ oldest daughter, Karma.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges: “She was so consistent that one day I had to sit her down and say, if you want to do music, you have to talk about what goes on in your life because that’s what daddy does.”

That convo sparked the idea for “Karma’s World,” which is streaming now.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges: “We started thinking about the stuff that goes on in her life, education, morals, fun, and it just birthed this whole idea.”

The things Karma deals with are issues kids can relate to.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges: “Body shaming, you know, talking about textures of hair and how to deal with other people who don’t realize or understand your texture of hair, family, friendships, you name it. We have so many great storylines.”

Luda’s goal: encourage kids and let them know they aren’t alone.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges: “What it’s going to do is … help them with their self-confidence and self-empowerment.”

And he hopes the show will start conversations between friends and families.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges: “It creates dialogue even afterwards, and that’s the type of dialog we want to have with our kids because it helps them to open up a little bit and ask questions.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.