1 table, whole restaurant: Macchialina’s Bestia serves up intimate dining experience

Ever go out for dinner and wish you had the whole place to yourself? Well, now you can! One South Beach restaurant has only one table, and it can be yours.

Mamma mia! If you want the ultimate in intimate dining, head to Macchialina on South Beach for their Bestia dinner.

Bestia means “beast” in Italian, and this is a beast of a meal.

Jacqueline Pirolo, Macchialina: “Macchialina’s Bestia dinner series feeds 4 to 12 people. It focuses on whole family feast dinner, whether that be a whole fish, a whole lamb, a whole pig and sort of this camaraderie around the table.”

Bring your appetite and friends. This mouthwatering meal is served family style.

Jacqueline Pirolo: “Beginning with our bread service, then it moves into a tuna crudo course, followed by the whole roasted snapper, with several different sides to hit the center of the table for everyone to share. And make sure you save room for desserts.”

The best part of Bestia is, you get the entire place to yourselves, because there’s only one table inside the restaurant.

But make sure you reserve it!

Jacqueline Pirolo: “We said, ‘Let’s do one table and have an awesome experience for people who are looking for that.'”

Talk about a really private party.

Jacqueline Pirolo: “This was a way to open the inside of our dining room, which is very small and cozy and quaint, with still keeping in mind people being safe and socially distant.”

James Rivera, diner: “It really let’s you own the space.”

You have the best table in the house.

Jacqueline Pirolo: “It’s a wonderful that way your family can sit around the table and get together in a sort of private experience.”

The price of privacy? $450.

James Rivera, diner: “I thought it felt like we bought the place out. You feel a little special, and they make you feel that special, a little more than usual.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Macchialina

820 Alton Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-534-2124

macchialina.com

