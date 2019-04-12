1 killed, 3 injured in drive-by shooting at Nipsey Hussle procession

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Four people have been shot, one of them fatally, in a drive-by shooting along the route of the funeral procession for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, a local TV station is reporting.

According to KCAL, the shooting took place at 103rd and Main streets, at around 7 p.m. PST, Thursday.

The shooting takes place in the wake of a massive three-hour memorial held at the Staples Center. Beyonce, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg and Stevie Wonder were among the celebrities in attendance at the celebration of the Grammy-nominated artist and community activist’s life.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.