1-2-3 Nachos/Belkys

(WSVN) - Love food with a Mexican flair? Well, get out your salsa cause that’s what’s on the menu – as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: 1-2-3 Nachos

Ingredients:

1 bag tortilla chips

1 bag shredded sharp cheddar or mexican cheese blend

1 16 oz. can black beans (drained and rinsed)

1 jar salsa (your favorite)

1/2 cup cilantro

1 jalapeño, sliced

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat the broiler. On a baking sheet, arrange chips in one layer. Sprinkle with cheese. Add another layer of chips and top with more cheese.

– Spoon the beans over the top, then add the salsa. Add more cheese- then put the nachos in the oven on the second oven rack from the top. Be careful it doesn’t burn! Broil about 3 minutes until cheese melts. Remove from the oven and sprinkle cilantro and sliced jalapeños over the top.

To Plate:

– Serve hot right on the baking sheet!

Serves: 8-10

