From morning rain to record heat in the afternoons, the weather was quite the roller coaster ride over the weekend. South Florida is now starting the workweek mainly quiet.



On Tuesday, occasional showers along the coast are forecast with a building breeze. South Florida can expect more of the same this week.

For those in the nation’s midsection, another front is brewing. Rain and storms are possible for them ahead of it.

Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang