Winterfest Boat Parade Weekend

South Florida we are timing a cold front that is set to have us feeling chilly for several days starting Saturday night. All of the models are showing that clouds and rain chances will go up ahead of the cold front on Friday. Therefore, look for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front is going leave us with a chance of seeing some downpours early Saturday. Those periods of heavy rain could cause localized street flooding. By Saturday afternoon, the cold front will clear South Florida with noticeably drier and cooler air just in time for the 46th Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade happening in the beautiful city of Ft. Lauderdale at 6:30 pm. It is such a great way to celebrate the holidays, so bring your family and friends to enjoy great music and views as dazzling display of boats float up the intracoastal waterways of Ft. Lauderdale. As far as temperatures are concerned, have your sweaters for the parade and keep them with you through next Wednesday. This will be the coldest stretch for South Florida so far this season.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and we hope you can join the Winterfest family this weekend to celebrate the holidays. For more information on getting tickets for Grand Stand viewing area powered by Ford go to http://www.winterfestparade.com or we will have a link on our website http://www.wsvn.com.

Cold front moves through early Saturday afternoon. Air dries up & temperatures will be cooling down. Have sweaters by Saturday night! @wsvn @WinterfestInc pic.twitter.com/dtUxhs889e — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 7, 2017

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7