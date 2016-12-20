Winter Begins, Warmth Remains

Yet another weak frontal boundary will setup shop near South Florida.This will lead to the best chance for scattered showers on Wednesday.

Additionally, we will see lingering showers through the end of the work week as it fizzles over the Florida Straits during the next few days.

Wednesday marks the start of Winter. This also translates to the shortest day of the day because the U.S will receive less direct sunlight due to the Earth’s tilt as the sun strikes the Equator.

Weather-wise, expect the Fall warmth to keep rolling into South Florida. Forecast highs will remain in the 80s through the first day for Hanukkah (Saturday) and Christmas Day (Sunday).

Thinking ahead to Christmas Day on Sunday… here’s a look at your national forecast and one a little more closer to home.

