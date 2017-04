South Florida went from breezy to windy this weekend. While the breeze was already in place on Saturday, gusty conditions were being felt on Sunday morning.

Because of the stronger winds, rip currents remain at a high risk and boating advisories are still in effect.

Brunch plans, instead? Sunday afternoon is expected to be a warm one in the upper 80s and feeling like the lower 90s. Rain chances are at a 20% to include brief showers.

Have a great day, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang