Happy Saturday, south Florida!

The breeze has definitely overstayed its welcome. Whenever winds are out of the East or Northeast, we can’t rule out occasional and quick moving showers.

Also, beach and boating conditions have declined. There’s a high risk of rip currents for swimmers and advisories for boaters.

Wondering about Easter? Here’s a sneak peak of what you can expect on your egg hunts.

Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang