Winds Finally Relax

South Florida finally the winds have relaxed and we are seeing improvements out on the waters. Hopefully it will also help with the wildfires in Collier County. The wind and dry conditions have helped the fires spread to 6500 acres and only 15% is contained. As far as rain is concerned, rain chances remain low and around 20% through Saturday.

We have a weak cold front moving through north Florida and it will stall near Lake Okeechobee on Thursday. It will only leave us with a chance of seeing a few showers, but not enough to help in the efforts to fight the wildfires in southwest Florida and it seems that this quiet pattern will stick around through Sunday.

Enjoy your commute! Conditions are mainly dry this morning. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Gedcj3J6j9 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 8, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7