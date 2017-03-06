Whipping Winds

South Florida look for times of clouds on Monday with strong gusty winds off the ocean. Unfortunately the extremely dry conditions and winds have not been helping in the fire fight from the brush fires that started in west Miami-Dade and southwest Florida in Collier county. It also creating rough seas for swimmers and boaters.

The forecast is calling for a relatively dry week with maybe a shower here and there, but nothing significant. In fact, rain chances will remain low around 20%. As far as the wind is concerned, they will start to subside on Tuesday. This will happen as high pressure centered over the mid-Atlantic states will move farther into the Western Atlantic Ocean.

By Thursday, week front approaches South Florida to keep temperature above average through the weekend.

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7