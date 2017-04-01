The heat is on and, I’m not talking about basketball! Afternoon highs are forecast to reach near record values in Miami. Where’s spring? These toasty temperatures seem more like summer to me!



As far as rain chances are concerned, we can’t rule out occasional showers. This is due to a very weak front that is beginning to fizzle and fade away from the area. Before that happens, rain showers are possible throughout Saturday and Sunday. Interior locations will receive the most, if any, activity.

Planning on going to the beach? Lucky! Conditions are looking (almost) great. There’s only a slight risk of rip currents for swimmers.

Make it a great one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang