What a Weekend!

This weekend’s weather has been great! Conditions have stayed dry and temperatures remained steamy with a refreshing, ocean breeze. Adding to the dry air, there’s also Saharan dust around. Those with respiratory issues are advised to limit outdoor activities. The large area of high pressure not only helped steer the dry Saharan dust our way, but it also lead to breezy conditions. A high risk of rip currents remains for swimmers. By next week, rain chances are on the rise. Keep the rain gear handy starting on Wednesday. Make it a good and safe one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang