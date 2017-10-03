Wet & Windy

A distant area of high pressure moving in along the east coast of the United States is going to lead to a very long fetch of winds across the Atlantic Ocean. These onshore winds will kick up some really high surf, contribute to coastal erosion, potentially some flooding during high tide and tall waves for many areas from North Carolina all the way to east coast of Florida. This is not limited to the Atlantic side, the Gulf coast will also be dealing with gusty winds. The rip current risk will be high along the east coast through Friday and moderate along the Gulf side.

We do have rain to come with this weather pattern in place as plenty of tropical moisture will be in place. There is a wave by the Bahamas and an area a potential low pressure area forming in the Gulf late week. Both these features will keep our rain chances high through Friday. Over the weekend, rain chances will go down and it will not be as gloomy.

Tropical Update:

An area of low pressure is forecast to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea within the next few days. Slow development possible while it drifts northward into the southern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance of 30% to form through the next 5 days.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7