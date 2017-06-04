Wet Weekend to Workweek

This weekend has been a wet one! South Florida has experienced times of rain with on and off downpours during the morning and afternoon hours. Rain chances were not only high for Saturday and Sunday. With the moisture sticking around, the workweek is also looking damp. Because of the wet roadways, there’s a slight risk of flooding. Use caution! The reason for the extra activity is due to an area of clouds and rain over the southern Gulf of Mexico. Believe it or not, this was former Tropical Storm Beatriz that formed in the eastern Pacific last week. Luckily, Florida needs the moisture. Drought conditions persist for the interior locations of Broward/Dade and for the majority of southwest/central Florida.

Stay dry, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang