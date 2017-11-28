Wet Weather

A warm front is lifting north with high pressure anchored over the southeast United States is helping to draw in isolated showers and storms. We will leave a good rain chance through Wednesday, so have the rain gear handy. By Friday, another front will cross through unnoticed to bring in dry air and pleasant temperature readings. Overnight lows will be seasonal in the upper 60’s with afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees. Look for bright sunshine!

Warm front is responsible for the pockets of rain this morning. Use caution while driving! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/p3FycqDQ7G — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 28, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7