Wet then Windy

South Florida, enjoy Wednesday’s sunshine while you can! Damp conditions are on the way ahead of a cold front. Tomorrow’s rain chances are decent and include scattered showers.

Those in the South and Midwest will also get some rain tomorrow and Friday. The difference is the severe storm threat: damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Back to here at home, our next headache will be for swimmers and boaters. Once the front clears the area, winds are forecast to pick up due to a huge area of high pressure. Make sure to be on the lookout for any advisories.

Ultra plans instead? Conditions are looking great over the weekend! Spring warmth in the lower 80s is expected with low rain chances on Saturday and Sunday.

Make it a good one!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang