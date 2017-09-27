Wet Pattern

Local Weather:

South Florida a front is set to stall over north-central Florida late Thursday and leave us with the chance of seeing widespread rain. A good chance is in the forecast through the weekend. Keep your umbrellas on hand at all times.

Near record heat for the northeast ahead of a fall front today. #wsvn pic.twitter.com/dunh1cryp1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 27, 2017

Tropical Update:

Maria is a tropical storm crawling northward off the coast of North Carolina. The large wind field associated with Mara is bringing about 40 mph winds to the Outer Banks. Wind, bands of rain and coastal flooding are expected throughout today with tropical storm warnings and storm surge watch still in effect for portions of the North Carolina coast. High surf and dangerous rip currents will persist for the next few days for much of the United States coastline from Florida to southern New England. On the forecast track, Maria’s center will begin to turn slowly away from

the coast of North Carolina later today and tonight.

#Maria is forecast to turn slowly away from the coast of North Carolina later today. pic.twitter.com/y6K8mLf0JU — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 27, 2017

Hurricane Lee is an impressive looking hurricane and located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Winds are at 110 mph and under favorable conditions for it to grow stronger. Lee could become a major hurricane later today before weakening commences on Thursday. It is no threat to land.

#HurricaneLee is expected to strengthen into a major storm today. No threat to land. pic.twitter.com/WYNou8EpUL — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 27, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7