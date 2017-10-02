Wet Pattern

Local Weather:

There is distance high pressure in the western Atlantic Ocean and a front hanging around central Florida creating a large pressure difference. This is helping to create breezy to windy conditions and coastal concerns. Therefore, look for lots of available tropical moisture, dangerous rip currents and hazardous seas the remainder of the week. Also, computer models are showing a tropical wave currently producing rain over Hispaniola and Puerto Rico where they don’t need any more. This westward moving tropical wave will keep our rain chances high as it will be around between Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances are high this week! pic.twitter.com/8KaOZhxLXC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 2, 2017

A stalled front over Florida, distant high pressure and tons of tropical moisture will keep the rain chances high. pic.twitter.com/S83oy3Cscf — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 2, 2017

Tropical Update:

A large area of clouds producing scattered showers across much of the northwestern Caribbean Sea, the Yucatan peninsula, Belize, Honduras, and Guatemala is being monitored by The National Hurricane Center. Due to the proximity to land, it should prevent any significant organization for the next few days. However, conditions could become favorable for development of a low pressure system by the end of the week across the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the southern Gulf of Mexico while it slowly drifts northward. It has been given a low chance to form through the next 5 days.

Area of clouds and rain in the Caribbean has a low chance to form as it drifts northward through next few days. pic.twitter.com/DLxGYdBJZv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 2, 2017

