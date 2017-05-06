Weekend Win

South Florida, a great weekend is ahead with lots of sunshine but not so hot temperatures. The forecast calls for afternoon highs to reach the low to mid 80s. Definitely, a nice break from the summer-like heat!

Another thing to look forward to are the dry conditions. Rain chances are at a minimum this weekend and even next week!

Let’s give a round of applause and say thank you to this area of high pressure that will move into south Florida over the weekend. This is what’s bringing the sunshine!

Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang